Iranian film ‘Coal’ takes home audience choice award at Clermont intl. short film festival

“Coal” proudly represented Iranian cinema in the main section and competition of the renowned festival, which featured 66 films this year.

At the closing ceremony, held on February 10, the film secured the top spot, winning the hearts of more than 170 thousand viewers who cast their votes.

The Clermont International Festival is globally recognized as one of the most esteemed platforms for short films, drawing over 9,000 submissions from filmmakers worldwide this year.

The festival took place from February 2 to 10, showcasing an array of diverse and compelling short films.

The cast of “Coal” includes talented individuals such as Sajjad Afsharian, Nasrollah Radesh, Mehdi Miami, and Mah-Monir Bitari, whose performances contributed to the film’s success on the international stage.

IRAN FRONT PAGE would like to take this opportunity and extend its sincere congratulations to the cast and crew of “Coal” for this well-deserved honor.