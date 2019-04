Amir Barrage was built in the time of Adud al-Dawla of Buyid dynasty who ruled Iran from 949 to 983 AD. The barrage is located at the end of Marvdasht Plain, 10 km south-east of Marvdasht County.

With downpours during this year’s Nowruz, the Kor River’s flow increased after years of drought and people came to see water flowing under the Band-e-Amir.

Here are photos of the barrage taken from IRNA: