Iran seeking to reclaim artifacts looted from Jiroft

The Chargé d’Affaires of the Iranian Embassy in London, Seyyed Mehdi Hosseini Matin, told Iran’s IRNA news agency that the country is following up on the case to reclaim some of the items stolen from Jiroft.

18 historical artefacts, including jars, bowls, and cups, dating back to 3000 BC, were stolen during illegal excavations between 2000 and 2004 from a historical site in Halil Roud valley in Jiroft, and were taken abroad.

Hosseini Matin said, “There are still items taken out of the country many years ago and are offered in the auctions of ancient and cultural objects in England from time to time.”

Historically, Jiroft, in Kerman Province, is one of the richest areas in the world. Ruins and artifacts dating back to about five thousand years ago have been unearthed in the region.