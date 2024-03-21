Thursday, March 21, 2024
type here...
IFP ExclusiveCultural HeritageSelected

Iran seeking to reclaim artifacts looted from Jiroft

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran is seeking to get back the ancient artifacts stolen over two decades ago from the country’s southeastern city of Jiroft and illegally smuggled out of the country.

The Chargé d’Affaires of the Iranian Embassy in London, Seyyed Mehdi Hosseini Matin, told Iran’s IRNA news agency that the country is following up on the case to reclaim some of the items stolen from Jiroft.

18 historical artefacts, including jars, bowls, and cups, dating back to 3000 BC, were stolen during illegal excavations between 2000 and 2004 from a historical site in Halil Roud valley in Jiroft, and were taken abroad.

Hosseini Matin said, “There are still items taken out of the country many years ago and are offered in the auctions of ancient and cultural objects in England from time to time.”

Historically, Jiroft, in Kerman Province, is one of the richest areas in the world. Ruins and artifacts dating back to about five thousand years ago have been unearthed in the region.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks