Restoration efforts underway for firecracker-damaged Khaju bridge in Iran’s Isfahan

The Khaju historical bridge, a Safavid-era masterpiece, spans 133 meters in length and 12 meters in width, adorned with intricate decorations and tiling.

It stands as one of the region’s most distinguished architectural marvels.

The unfortunate incident has prompted swift action to preserve this cultural gem, with restoration efforts aimed at returning the bridge to its former glory.

The Cultural Heritage Organization’s restoration artists are meticulously working to ensure the bridge’s historical significance is upheld and its beauty restored.

To see pictures of the restoration process, scroll down: