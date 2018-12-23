Iran Sympathizes with Indonesia over Deadly Tsunami

In a Sunday statement, Qassemi also offered sympathy to the Indonesian nation and government, and the bereaved families of the tragic incident’s victims.

The tsunami struck two of the country’s islands without warning, killing at least 168 people and injuring more than 700, officials said on Sunday.

A three-foot wave, apparently caused by volcanic activity on the island of Anak Krakatau, swept ashore on Saturday night along the coasts of western Java and southern Sumatra.

No earthquake was recorded, and no tsunami warning was issued to people in the area, said Rahmat Triyono, earthquake and tsunami chief at Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency.

“We don’t know what caused the tsunami yet,” he said. “We suspect it was caused by the Anak Krakatau activities.”

Officials reported deaths and destruction on both Java and Sumatra. The Sunda Strait lies between the islands, connecting the Java Sea and the Indian Ocean.

Officials put the number of missing at 30.

More than 400 homes, nine hotels and at least 10 vessels were damaged or destroyed in Pandeglang, Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, the spokesman for Indonesia’s disaster management agency, said on Twitter.