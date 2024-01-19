Friday, January 19, 2024
Search continues for 3 missing mountaineers in Iran’s Meshginshahr 

By IFP Editorial Staff

Search and rescue operations continue amid a heavy pile of snow in Iran’s northwestern city of Meshginshahr to find three mountain climbers who went missing in the blizzard last week. 

The governor of the city, Shahram Mohammadi, said on Friday, “The search operation continues for the eighth day and will continue until the final result is achieved in the coming days.”

The head of the Relief and Rescue Organization of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) Babak Mahmoudi said on Wednesday that several mountain climbers have been killed or missing amid the recent snowy weather in north and northwest of the country.

Hundreds of rescuers and local forces have been deployed across the country to find the missing climbers, or their dead bodies, in the snow.

The northern and western parts of Iran were hit by  heavy snowfall and blizzard last week after an alarmingly dry spell.

Although the snow has been a blessing for the country after a period of low precipitations, the heavy snowfall during the past days has cuff off access to hundreds of villages, leaving many of them without water and power.

