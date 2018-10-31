Iran Sympathizes with Afghanistan over Chopper Crash

In his Wednesday statement, Qassemi condoled with the Afghan nation and government over the incident, and offered sympathy to the bereaved families of the victims.

The aircraft crashed due to “bad weather” in Anar Dara district, which borders Iran, Farah provincial governor spokesman Nasir Mehri said.

The Taliban claimed its militants brought it down.

Both pilots and 23 passengers were killed.

Among the dead were the deputy army corps commander for western Afghanistan and the head of the Farah provincial council, Mehri said.