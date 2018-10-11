Iran Leader Urges “Decisive Decisions” to Settle Economic Difficulties

“You need to make serious and operational decisions to overcome key economic challenges, including banking system problems, liquidity, employment, inflation and budgeting,” the Leader said in a Wednesday night meeting with the heads of the three branches of power on Iran’s economic challenges.

Ayatollah Khamenei said Iran’s economic challenges result from structural problems of the economy and “cruel sanctions” of the US, each of which requires different solutions.

“Settling current economic problems and fulfilling people’s general needs requires hard work and great efforts, as these problems, particularly inflation and decrease in [people’s] purchasing power, have made living difficult for the needy,” he said.

The Leader also urged government officials to pay attention to view and solutions proposed by economists and private sector managers.

“There are no dead-lock and unsolvable problems in the country,” the Leader said, adding that Iran could overcome existing challenges using domestic resources and capabilities of the youth.