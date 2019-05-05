Iran, Kyrgyzstan Hold 4th Round of Political Talks in Tehran

During the talks, a wide range of issues including cooperation at mutual, regional, and international levels were discussed and the two sides reached an agreement on the agenda of meetings between high-ranking officials of Iran and Kyrgyzstan during the current Iranian calendar year.

Holding the 12th meeting of the Iran-Kyrgyzstan Joint Economic Commission and the 8th consular meeting between the two states was also underlined by the two officials within the framework of the agreement.

Araqchi and Niazaliyev emphasized the need to implement the earlier agreements reached and the documents signed during the reciprocal visits of the Iranian and Kyrgyz presidents (the visit of former Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev to Tehran in 2015 and the visit of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to Bishkek in 2016).

They further called for taking advantage of all capacities for mutual cooperation as well as regional mechanisms including the Eurasian Economic Union to expand trade ties between the two sides.

Expanding transportation cooperation, facilitating visa issuance for drivers and launching direct flights between Iran and Kyrgyzstan are among the main priorities of the two sides, the Iranian and Kyrgyz diplomats said, calling for the removal of any obstacles in this way and speeding up the pace of cooperation in the abovementioned areas.