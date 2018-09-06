Iran Condemns Deadly Blasts in Western Kabul

In a statement on Thursday, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi censured the Wednesday blasts and sympathized with the Afghan government and nation as well as the journalism community.

The ISIS terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the twin bomb attack in Western Kabul on September 5 that killed more than 20 people.

The terrorist group said the bombers had targeted “a gathering of apostates” in the Dasht-e-Barchi neighbourhood of the Afghan capital.

More than 70 others were injured in the bombings, which targeted a wrestling club in the mostly Shiite area.

A suicide bomber blew himself up inside the club, while about 40 minutes later a car bomb went off nearby, targeting rescue workers and journalists.

Since January, there have been at least 17 attacks in Kabul that have killed at least 430 people.