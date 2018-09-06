Situated in the two countries of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan, the forest is named after the ancient region of Hyrcania (wolf land).

The forest begins from the Hyrcan region of the Azerbaijan Republic and extends to Golestan province in Iran, and is one of the main ecotourism centres in Iran.

The Rudkhan Castle forest park in the village of Gurab is located 45 km from the city of Rasht, the capital of Iran’s Gilan province.

The mountainous forests of over 1,870 hectares attract many tourists every year. Spring and summer are the best times to visit the pristine nature of the forest and the river flowing in it.

Rudkhan Castle also has its own unique splendour in the winter and autumn, but due to the rainfall in these seasons the stairs to the castle would be slippery.

Following you can find photos of the beautiful region retrieved from ISNA: