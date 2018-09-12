Ahmadinejad’s VP Mashaei Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Jail

Tehran Justice Department chief Gholam-Hossein Esmaili said on Wednesday Esfandyar Rahim-Mashaei has been sentenced to five years in prison for threatening Iran’s internal and external security, one year for propagating against the Islamic Republic and six months for insulting people.

Esmailti said Rahim-Mashaei could appeal against his conviction and a maximum of five years of his sentence could go into effect, Mizan News Agency said.

He said Rahim-Mashaei is also involved in other court cases, which are still under investigation.

A senior aide to Ahmadinejad, Ali-Akbar Javanfekr, has also been sentenced to four years in prison on the same charge, Fars News Agency reported.

Hamid Baqaei and Mohammad-Reza Rahimi, two other vice-presidents under Ahmadinejad, are also serving their prison terms.