The top story in all papers today was the surprising plunge in US dollar rates in the Iranian market on Monday. Many people rushed to forex markets overnight to sell their foreign currencies as the Iranian rial regained part of its lost value.

Also a top story was remarks made by the Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in a meeting with Hajj pilgrimage officials.

The missiles fired by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Monday at the positions of ISIS terrorists in Syria’s Bukamal also received great coverage.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

Abrar:

1- Rouhani Writes to German President to Ask for Expansion of Cooperation

2- US House of Representatives Issue Resolution against Iran for Alleged Support of Polisario

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Counterproductive Psychological War in Iran’s Forex Market

Dealers Worried about Decreasing Dollar Rates

2- Revenge with Missiles: IRGC Gives Strong Response to Terrorists after Ahvaz Attack

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- Bubble of Forex Rates to Burst Again

2- Dollar Rates Go Down as People Rush to Sell Their Foreign Currencies in Market

Donya-ye Eqtesad:

1- Forex Dealers Back Off

2- Private Sector Files Lawsuit against Government’s Economic Team

Ebtekar:

1- Five Fateful Weeks in US: Will Democrats Once Again Take Helm in US Congress?

2- Dollar Rates Decrease in Tehran

Etemad:

1- ‘Muharram Strike’ Operation: IRGC Takes Revenge from Ahvaz Terrorists

2- When the Barefooted United: Interview with India Ambassador on Gandhi’s Birthday

3- The Man Who Liberated India [Editorial]

Ettela’at:

1- IRGC’s Decisive Response to Terrorists

2- Economists Offer 14 Proposals to Judiciary Chief, President, Speaker

3- Zarif: US Punishing Other States for Adhering to Law!

Haft-e Sobh:

1- Black Monday for Forex Offices

Death Sentence for Two Culprits behind Chaos in Gold, Forex Markets

Plunge in US Dollar Rate Forces Forex Offices to Close Their Doors

Iran:

1- Iran Leader Urges Action against Destruction of Islamic Monuments in Mecca, Medina

2- IRGC’s Missile Attack on ISIS in Syria

Javan:

1- Clown Dollar

2- Chamber of Commerce: Mr Nobakht! How Did You Plan All This Economic Chaos?

Kayhan:

1- US Dollar Rate Plunges after Missile Attack, Death Sentences, Postponing FATF Ratification

2- US Shocked by Iran’s Strong Response to ISIS

Sazandegi:

1- Dream of First AFC Champions League Final for Persepolis

2- Why Dollar Rates Went Down

Shahrvand:

1- Return of Trust to Market after IRGC, Judiciary Show Their Power

2- Iranian Footballer Has Been in Love with Monica Bellucci

Birthday Congratulations by Former Persepolis Player Sparks Controversy

Shargh:

1- 50 Economists in Open Letter Call for Action against Fourth Forex Shock

2- IRGC Attacks Terrorists’ Base with 7 Drones, 6 Ballistic Missiles

Sobh-e Now:

1- Several Good Forex News in One Day