A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on April 7

The top story in Iranian papers today was the visit of Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi to Tehran, where he held talks with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and the Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

All papers today continued to cover the consequences of the devastating floods that hit various Iranian cities and provinces, especially Golestan, Lorestan, and Khuzestan provinces as well as the city of Shiraz, which claimed dozens of lives and displaced thousands.

Several papers also covered the remarks made by the Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in his Nowruz message.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

Abrar:

1- Pompeo: We Won’t Let Saudi Turn into Nuclear Power

2- German FM: Iran among Issues Discussed at G7 Summit

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Iran Leader to Iraq PM: Make American Troops Leave Iraq ASAP

2- These Smart Iraqis: Baghdad Seems to Be Smartly Taking Advantage of Iran-Saudi Rivalry

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- Khuzestan Overwhelmed by Flood

2- Parliament Moving towards Referendum on Palermo Convention

* Expediency Council Opposed to CFT, Palermo over Partisan Issues

Ebtekar:

1- Difficult Year Ahead of Rouhani’s Government

2- Ups and Downs in Tehran-Baghdad Relations

3- Iraq Premier Meets with Iran Leader

Etemad:

1- Iranian Nation, Gov’t Considers Iraq’s Progress in Line with Its Own Interests: Leader

2- Playing with Fire: US to Designate IRGC as Terror Group

Ettela’at:

1- Rouhani: Iran-Iraq Ties to Interest of Both Countries, Region

2- Pompeo: We Won’t Let Riyadh Develop Nuclear Arms

Haft-e Sobh:

1- Ex-Mayor of New York Talks of Tehran

2- Social Media Minus Google Plus

Iran:

1- Rescue Efforts in Lorestan; Warning in Khuzestan

2- Golden Time of Tehran-Baghdad Ties

Jame Jam:

1- Trump Administration’s Latest Stances, Sanctions against Iran

2- Iran Leader Highlights Protecting Iraq against US’ Evil

Javan:

1- Iran Leader: US Must Leave Iraq as Soon as Possible

2- 400,000 People Being Evacuated from Khuzestan

3- Arabs Selling Palestine with $110 Billion Bribe

4- US’ Stupid Move against Most Popular Army of the World

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Entire Iran Mobilized to Counter Flood in Khuzestan, Lorestan, Golestan

* New Precipitation Expected in Iran

2- Rouhani: We’re at Extraordinary Conditions for Development of Ties with Iraq

Kayhan:

1- Joining Paris Agreement on Pretext of Climate Changes to Cause Iran Serious Damages

2- US Presidential Candidate: We Have Many Problems; 3 Individuals Richer than Half of US Population

Khorasan:

1- Trump’s New Show against IRGC

2- Will Iran Move towards Abundant Water Resources?

3- US Gives Saudis Ultimatum

4- Details of Iran-Iraq Deals

Shahrvand:

1- Khuzestan Surrounded by Flood

2- Red Crescent Says All Aid Channels Closed

Shargh:

1- Veto against Democrats

* 12 Senators Trying to Diminish Trump’s Power to Attack Iran

2- Crisis-Hit People Trust Sport Celebrities

Sobh-e Now:

1- Oh God Please Save Iran from Devastation of Flood