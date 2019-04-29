The majority of papers today covered the remarks made by the Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei about the need for the police to make more serious efforts to ensure the security of the cyberspace and control arms sales in the country.

The rare interview Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif gave to Fox News, the favourite news channel of US President Donald Trump and his fans, remained a top story in all Iranian papers today.

The latest reactions to US President Donald Trump’s decision to stop issuing waivers for the import of Iran’s oil also received great coverage.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

Abrar:

1- CENTCOM Chief: We Have Enough Means to Prevent Iran’s Dangerous Move

2- US Envoy to Japan: Trump, Abe Agree on Buying Iran’s Oil

3- Zarif: We’ll Hold Talks with Anyone Who Respects Iran

4- Larijani: Europe Unable to Keep Its Promises

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Iran Leader Urges Serious Action against Those Who Disrupt Cyber Security

2- Trump: Getting Money from Saudis Easier than Collecting Rent from Tenant

3- Iran’s Top General: We’re Not after Closing Strait of Hormuz for Now

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- Iran Leader Calls for Serious Action against Smuggling

2- Zarif: Prescriptive Way of Dealing with People Doesn’t Work

3- Zarif’s Smart Interview with Fox News [Editorial]

Besharat-e Now:

1- Saudi Arabia, UAE Main Losers of Possible Conflict

* It’s Not Easy to Replace Iran in Oil Market

2- Qassemi Says Europeans Failed to Fulfil JCPOA Commitments

Ebtekar:

1- Interview Diplomacy: A Review of Zarif’s Use of Mass Media at Int’l Level

Etemad:

1- Putin Expresses Hope Iran Will Continue Oil Exports

* Washington’s Efforts to Sanctions Iran Won’t Yield Result

2- Warning to US’ Allies in Region

* Iran Won’t Close Strait of Hormuz Only If Its Own Oil Be Exported Through It: Top General

Ettela’at:

1- Zarif: We Didn’t Propose to Hold Talks with Trump Administration

2- Trump: Milking Saudis Easier than Receiving Tax from Americans

Hamdeli:

1- Most Dangerous “B” for Iran: Zarif Lists Iran’s Enemies as “Team-B” Headed by Bolton

2- Sudan’s Revolutionaries One Step Forward

* Protesters Reach Deal with Junta Leaders on New Ruling Council

Javan:

1- Zarif: Engagement with US Had No Dividends for Iran

2- Saudi Arabia Silent Because of Its Weakness

* Saudis Taking Cautious Stance on Filling Iran’s Vacancy in Oil Market

Kayhan:

1- Trump: Saudis Have Nothing but Money

2- Washington Post: Iran’s Inaction Emboldens Trump

3- Zarif: Withdrawal from NPT among Iran’s Options

Sazandegi:

1- Beheading in 21st Century: Why Did Bin Salman Behead 37 Citizens? Why Did World Remain Silent?

Setareh Sobh:

1- FM Zarif’s Ambiguous Comments in Interview with CBS

2- Larijani: Iran Open to Negotiation

3- US Deals Final Blow to Venezuela’s Oil-Dependent Economy

Shargh:

1- China on Verge of Establishing One Belt-One Road Initiative in 3 Continents, 65 Countries

2- Muqtada Sadr Urges Iraq Gov’t to Send Delegation to Saudi Arabia, Settle Tehran-Riyadh Woes

3- Bolton to Zarif: Trump Ready for Talks If Iran Wants

4- Zarif to Fox News: Trump Withdrew from JCPOA without Even Reading It