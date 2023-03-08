Wednesday, March 8, 2023
Ex-MP: Iran-IAEA agreements doesn’t mean resumption of JCPOA revival talks

By IFP Editorial Staff
A former Iranian lawmaker says the recent agreements reached between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) does not mean a resumption of talks on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal, but it will help prevent the diplomatic crisis between the two sides from worsening.

Speaking to Entekhab news outlet, Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh said the recent visit by IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi to Tehran took place at a time when reports had emerged of the existence of uranium particles enriched to 84% purity level, something that could have created yet another crisis over the Iranian nuclear program.

“Iran agreed to this trip for disambiguation and for preventing the spread of the crisis, and the talks between the two sides at the news conference showed that they have taken a de-escalation approach,” he said.

“The fact is that the opportunity to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) has been lost to a large extent in the current situation, but this trip can largely contain the crisis,” he added.

The ex-lawmaker added that the agreement between Iran and the IAEA will prevent the drafting of another harsh resolution against Iran, which “could be the end of any nuclear negotiations” in the future.

The IAEA and the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran issued a joint statement last week, saying the “high-level meetings” during Grossi’s two-day visit “addressed the importance of taking steps in order to facilitate enhanced cooperation, to expedite the resolution of outstanding safeguards issues.”

