Europeans Should Seize Last Chance to Preserve JCPOA: Iran FM

The Iranian foreign minister says the European signatories to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), should seize the last chance available to them now to preserve the agreement.

Mohammad Javad Zarif made the comment in a tweet where he mentioned a few points regarding the virtual meeting held on December 21, 2020 of foreign ministers of member states which are parties to the JCPOA.

“In the foreign ministerial meeting of the remaining state parties to the JCPOA, I underlined that:

1. This is the last opportunity for the European Troika / the European Union to preserve the JCPOA.

2. Figures on Iran-EU trade from 2014 to 2019 indicate that the European Troika / the European Union have seriously breached their commitments under the JCPOA. 3.Like the United States, the European Troika, too, is responsible for the non-compensable losses inflicted on Iranians. 5. Crises and weapons in our region are often imported from the United States and the European Troika, but we collectively decided to take these issues off our agenda in that meeting. 6. ‘Democracies’ cannot ask the Iranian government to reneged on the [Iranian] Parliament’s legislation,” Zarif wrote in his tweet.

“And the last, but not least: 7. All should resume the effective implementation of the JCPOA. Whenever the US and the European Troika fulfill their duties, Iran will immediately roll back the tit-for-tat measures that it has adopted in response to the United States’ illegal withdrawal from the JCPOA and the European Troika’s blatant violations. Iranian people should feel the effects of the lifting of sanctions,” he added.