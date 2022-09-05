EU top diplomat says he is less confident about revival of JCPOA 

Borrell cited the recent exchanges between Iran and the US as the reason for his view without mentioning the US moves that hampered efforts to reach an agreement.

He was speaking at a news conference in Brussels.

Borrell further said that his initial “carefully balanced” text had been “well received” but the last interaction was diverging, and not converging.

The EU foreign policy chief said it’s going to be very worrying, if the process does not converge, warning that the talks are in danger.

Iran and the US both say a deal is at hand but accuse each other of preventing it from being reached by making excessive demands.

Iran has been seeking tangible guarantees that the US will not impose new sanctions on Tehran after a deal and will not exit the agreement again.

The Islamic Republic also wants assurances that it will enjoy full economic benefits from the nuclear deal once it’s revived.

The US has not agreed to Iran’s demands yet.