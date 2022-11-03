EU foreign policy chief voices optimism over Iran nuclear talks

Borrell made the remarks in a phone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

The top EU diplomat added that the Europeans will continue their constructive efforts until reaching a final agreement over JCPOA, and that they are optimistic about the outcome.

He also described as forward-moving the agreement between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency on the path of cooperation and responding to the Agency’s questions.

Iran’s foreign minister, for his part, said, “The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready for achieving a good, strong and sustainable nuclear agreement. We relayed our views to the American side with a constructive and forward-looking approach.”

Amirabdollahian also commented on the Islamic Republic’s cooperation with the IAEA, saying, “An agreement on good and strong cooperation between Iran and the Agency is in the making.”

Elsewhere, Amirabdollahian pointed to his recent phone conversation with the Ukrainian foreign minister, reiterating the Islamic Republic’s principled positions on the Ukraine war and the necessity of ending the conflict and establishing a ceasefire.