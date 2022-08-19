Friday, August 19, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusivePoliticsNuclear

Report: EU still awaiting US response on Iran nuclear deal

By IFP Editorial Staff
Robert Malley

European Union officials in Brussels are still waiting for the US reaction on Iran’s response to proposals drafted the by the EU to salvage a 2015 nuclear deal with the world powers, Diplomatic news website quoted officials as saying.

One of the unnamed EU officials said on Thursday evening, Washington’s response could be delivered “any moment, but it could be tomorrow of course.”

The US State Department said it was continuing to review Iran’s response, sent to the European Union on Monday.

State Department spokesman Ned Price told a press conference on Thursday, “Our review of Iran’s comments on the EU’s proposal continues. We have continued to convey our feedback directly and privately to the EU, as has been requested.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said, “We have conveyed our viewpoints through the European Union’s representative to other parties, including the United States, and are awaiting a response.”

He said if Iran’s redlines are met and economic benefits are guaranteed, an agreement to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is within reach.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks