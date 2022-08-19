Report: EU still awaiting US response on Iran nuclear deal

One of the unnamed EU officials said on Thursday evening, Washington’s response could be delivered “any moment, but it could be tomorrow of course.”

The US State Department said it was continuing to review Iran’s response, sent to the European Union on Monday.

State Department spokesman Ned Price told a press conference on Thursday, “Our review of Iran’s comments on the EU’s proposal continues. We have continued to convey our feedback directly and privately to the EU, as has been requested.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said, “We have conveyed our viewpoints through the European Union’s representative to other parties, including the United States, and are awaiting a response.”

He said if Iran’s redlines are met and economic benefits are guaranteed, an agreement to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is within reach.