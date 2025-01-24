Envoy: Iran, Russia inch closer to finalizing agreements on Rasht-Astara railway, gas transfer plan

In an interview with IRNA, Kazem Jalali said high-level talks took place on January 17 in Moscow, with Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in attendance.

Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Farzaneh Sadegh, provided a comprehensive report, and the discussions progressed smoothly, Jalali explained.

The Rasht-Astara railway agreement was initially signed in May 2023 during the tenure of the late Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi.

Weekly online meetings between Iranian and Russian officials have been held to expedite the project, with construction set to commence by the end of March.

Discussions also covered the transfer of Russian gas to Iran. The Russian and Iranian presidents as well as Iranian Petroleum Minister Mohsen Paknejad addressed the remaining minor issues, expressing optimism for a swift resolution.

President Pezeshkian traveled to Moscow on January 17 to sign a comprehensive strategic treaty between Iran and Russia which aims to strengthen ties and ensure future cooperation.