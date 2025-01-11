Embassy: Iranian president to sign strategic cooperation treaty during Russia visit

President Pezeshkian will meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and other high-ranking Russian officials to discuss and finalize the agreement, the embassy announced on Friday.

The treaty aims to enhance bilateral relations between Iran and Russia across various fields, including economy, trade, energy, environment, defense and security.

The agreement is seen as an update to the cooperation agreement signed by the two countries in the late 1990s, reflecting the expansion of ties over the past three decades.

Iran’s ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko in preparation for the visit to discuss the formalities and details of the schedule.

The visit is expected to elevate bilateral relations to a new level and facilitate the advancement of mutual collaborations.

Both sides emphasized the importance of the comprehensive strategic cooperation treaty, which will enhance the interactions between Iran and Russia and promote the development of joint projects.