Dozens of Foreign Delegations to Attend Raisi’s Inauguration in Tehran

Dozens of delegations from different countries are to travel to Tehran on August 5, 2021, for a ceremony where Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raisi will take the oath of office.

“These teams at the level of presidents, heads of state, parliament speakers and foreign ministers are heading to Tehran,” said Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeid Khatibzadeh on Sunday.

Prior to the swearing-in ceremony, another ceremony will be held earlier on August 3, where Raisi will be confirmed as the new president by Iran’s Islamic Revolution Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Both ceremonies will be held in accordance with health protocols as the country is grappling with the coronavirus pandemic.

The ceremonies will be broadcast live on local radio and TV as well as website and social media networks.