Downward trend in Covid deaths continues in Iran

By
IFP Editorial Staff
-
Coronavirus

For the first time in 82 days, Iran’s Covid-19 daily deaths have fallen below 200.

The Friday announcement of the Iranian Health Ministry says 185 people died of the disease in the past 24 hours.

Medical officials also reported 9,897 new infections including 1,424 hospitalizations.
The latest deaths push the total number of Covid fatalities in Iran to 122,197 since the pandemic began in early 2020.

The downward trend of deaths and infections began a couple of weeks ago. This has prompted officials to lift many Covid-related restrictions like traveling and nighttime driving bans.

Iranian officials attribute the downward trend to a rise in vaccine production and imports as well as the acceleration of the vaccination process in Iran. They, however, urge people to care for social distancing, wear masks and refrain from gathering.

Healthcare centers and many hospitals across Iran have been working round the clock to inoculate the entire population.

Now only 7 cities in Iran are marked red, which is the highest level of risk from Covid. 108 cities are orange, 248 ones yellow, and 85 other blue.

