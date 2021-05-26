Disqualification of Major Presidential Hopefuls Sparks Debate in Iranian Newspapers

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, and picked headlines from 17 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Main Competition Will Be between Mehralizadeh and Raisi!

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Well Done, Really!

* In Unprecedented Move, Guardian Council Decreases Competitiveness of Iran Elections by Disqualifying Major Candidates

* Five Major Hopefuls Disqualified

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Big Surprise

* Surprising Decision by Guardian Council Sparks Widespread Reactions

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Raisi the Unrivalled Candidate

* Four Political Camps Disqualified from Iran Elections

* Reformists, Moderates Close to Rouhani, Moderate Conservatives, Ahmadinejad Allies

Hamshahri Newspaper:

1- Political Figures, Movements React to Disqualification of Larijani, Jahangiri

Iran Newspaper:

1- Only Seven Candidates Qualified to Run for President

Javan Newspaper:

1- Seven Candidates for One Seat

Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:

1- Reactions to Guardian Council’s Decision about Presidential Hopefuls

2- Raisi: I’m Holding Consultations to Make Election More Competitive

3- Larijani: I Registered to Deliver My National Duty

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Larijani, Pezeshkian, Jahangiri, Zarghami Deal with Guardian Council’s Decision Responsibly

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- Seven Candidates Begin Competition

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Political Figures Surprised by Guardian Council’s List

San’at Newspaper:

1- Guaranteed List: Guardian Council Deals Last Blow

Setareh Sobh Newspaper:

1- The Disqualified

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- No One Will Win an Election with Small Turnout

Shargh Newspaper:

1- These Seven People

2- Farewell to Reformism?

3- Jahangiri: I Take Refuge in God

Sobh-e Emrooz Newspaper:

1- The One Who Has Highest Chance to Win Presidential Election

* Raisi, the Candidate Who Seeks to Eradicate Corruption

Tejarat Newspaper:

1- Shock of Disqualification of Major Political Figures