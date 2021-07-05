Delta Variant of COVID-19 Creates ‘Disaster’ in Southeast Iran

An Iranian lawmaker representing the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan says the Delta variant of the coronavirus has created a disaster in the underprivileged province.

Esmaeil Hossein-Zahi, the representative of the city of Khash, called for the immediate opening of makeshift hospitals to help the coronavirus-hit people across the province.

“The situation in Sistan and Baluchestan has gone beyond a disaster. The current facilitates of hospitals and medical centres are not enough. I call upon the Armed Forces to rush to people’s help by launching makeshift hospitals,” he said in a tweet.

The fifth wave of the coronavirus pandemic has recently started with the outbreak of the Delta variant. The representatives of the province have repeatedly warned about a humanitarian disaster in the region and the need for paying special attention to the province.