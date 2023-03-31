Defendant’s death sentence revoked over Iran recent unrest

Hamed Ahmadi said the judge in charge of the case has revoked the death penalty for Mohammadzadeh but the moharebeh (fight against God) charge against him remains.

According to the lawyer, Mohammadzadeh has been sentenced to 10 years of exile in the city of Kahnouj in Kerman Province, 5 years in jail for collusion against the state and one year imprisonment for disrupting public order by the court.

The lawyer noted that the law stipulates that an exiled convict must not be in touch with anyone and, therefore, it’s likely that Mohammadzadeh will be held in a prison in Kerman.

Ahmadi stressed that he will file an appeal against the verdict, in which the case will be referred to the Iranian Supreme Court.

A number of people were found guilty of involvement in illegal acts against the establishment in connection with the unrest that happened in mid-September in the wake of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini’s death in police custody.