Covid kills 22 in Iran in 24 hours as official warns of more new cases

The health ministry also said 1009 people tested positive for the Coronavirus from Tuesday to Wednesday. The new Covid cases included 487 hospitalizations.

The latest deaths push to 145,296 the number of people killed by the virus since the Coronavirus pandemic spread like a wildfire across the world in 2019.

Currently, there are 13 cities and towns in Iran that are marked red in terms of high risk from the disease.

The number of orange, yellow and blue cities respectively stands at 48, 194 and 193.

A health ministry official has said clizens can help decrease the number of new Covid cases only through wearing a mask.

The official added that the disease has shown an upward trend since the start of the Nowruz holidays.

He added that it is expected that the figure of new infections will rise further in the second half of Nowruz.