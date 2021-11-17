Covid kills 125 people in Iran, vaccination intensifies

Iran’s Health Ministry says 125 people have died of Ciovid-19 over the past 24 hours.

According to the Wednesday announcement of the Health Ministry, the total fatalities from Covid since the start of the pandemic stand at 128,531.

There were 6,251 new cases including 976 hospitalizations. Since the start of the pandemic, 6,058,793 people have contracted Covid in Iran. The majority of them, that is, 5,734,181 people have recovered from the disease.

Meanwhile, the nationwide vaccination campaign is continuing in Iran with the number of total doses administered so far crossing the 100 million mark.

The number of people who have received the first dose of vaccine has reached 56,135,524. Meanwhile, 43,396,296 people have received the second dose. The number of those who have been given the third dose is 634,017.

The total number of doses administered in Iran is 100,174,837 doses.

The number of red, orange, yellow and blue cities are 26, 87, 222 and 113 respectively. While red cities have the highest risk of Covid, blue cities face the least level of risk from the pandemic.

The high rate of vaccination has been credited for the downward trend in deaths and hospitalizations in Iran.