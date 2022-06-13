Covid kills only 2 people in Iran in 24 hours

The Health Ministry also logged 192 new infections including 32 hospitalizations.

The daily fatalities have remained single-digit despite the slow pace of Iran’s countrywide vaccination campaign.

Figures show that people are not willing to get their booster shots despite calls from officials to do so.

The number of Covid vaccine shots administered is slightly more than 150 million. Iran crossed the figure several months ago.

Authorities say despite the low number of infections and deaths, Iran is still not out of the woods and people must be cautious.