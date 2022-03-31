Covid deaths, infections remain relatively low in Iran

The Health Ministry also logged 2,487 new cases from Wednesday to Thursday. They included 355 hospitalizations.

Ten days into Nowruz holidays, there are still no reports of a significant hike in new infections and deaths compared to the peak of the 6th wave of Covid in Iran that was driven mainly by the Omicron variant of the disease.

The number of blue and red cities has not changed either in the past days. There are 24 red cities and 50 blue. These are respectively the highest and lowest levels of risk from the Coronavirus.