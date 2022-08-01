Monday, August 1, 2022
Covid daily caseload hits record high in months

By IFP Editorial Staff
COVID in Iran

The number of Covid cases keeps soaring in Iran. The Iranian health ministry figures on Monday showed that 9,699 more people had tested positive for the Coronavirus in the previous 24 hours.

At least 1,672 people were hospitalized. The death toll on Monday was 62.

Currently, there are 120 red cities across Iran. Red cities are are thosr where people face the highest risk from Covid.

Only 50 cities are blue. These are areas where the situation is normal in terms of the Covid threat.

Iranian officials have said the country is in the midst of a new wave of the pandemic. They urge people to get their booster shots to bring the virus under control.

According to the health ministry, Covid has so far killed 142,060 people in Iran.

