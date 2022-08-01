Covid daily caseload hits record high in months

At least 1,672 people were hospitalized. The death toll on Monday was 62.

Currently, there are 120 red cities across Iran. Red cities are are thosr where people face the highest risk from Covid.

Only 50 cities are blue. These are areas where the situation is normal in terms of the Covid threat.

Iranian officials have said the country is in the midst of a new wave of the pandemic. They urge people to get their booster shots to bring the virus under control.

According to the health ministry, Covid has so far killed 142,060 people in Iran.