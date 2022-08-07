Covid cases, deaths surging in Iranian capital

Figures show that the number of infections has steadily been soaring over the past couple of weeks.

Accordingly, the caseload in the past week was 2,505 including 1,483 hospitalizations. Covid fatalities during the period stood at 86.

This is while the caseload and deaths were respectively 2,174 and 36 in Tehran two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, health ministry figures on Sunday showed that 63 Iranians died of the virus in the past 24 hours countrywide.

The daily caseload stood at 5,477. The new infections included 999 hospitalizations. Covid has so far killed 142,461 people in Iran.

The country is now in the throes of the 7th wave of the pandemic. Authorities are urging people to get their booster shots of the Coronavirus vaccine to again bring the pandemic under control.