COVID-19 Outbreak in Iran: 80 New Deaths, +7,000 New Cases Identified

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman has reported 80 new deaths caused by the novel coronavirus, and 7,061 new cases of infection in the past 24 hours.

In a press briefing on Friday, Sima-Sadat Lari said the new figures increase the death toll to 58,336 and the total number of cases to 1,452,387.

She also announced that 1,241,320 patients have so far recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 3,819 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 9,557,624 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.