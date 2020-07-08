COVID-19 Fatalities in Iran Hit 12,000: Ministry

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman says 153 patients have died of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, increasing the overall death toll to 12,084.

In her press briefing on Wednesday, Sima-Sadat Lari confirmed 2,691 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of infections to 248,379.

The spokeswoman said 209,463 patients have so far recovered from COVID-19, but 3,309 are still in severe conditions of the disease.

She further stressed that so far 1,872,391 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country.

According to Lari, Khuzestan, West Azarbaijan, East Azarbaijan, Khorasan Razavi, Kurdistan, Ilam, Bushehr, Hormozgan, and Kermanshah provinces are considered as “red zones”.

Tehran, Isfahan, Mazandaran, Golestan, Alborz, Kerman, Yazd, Sistan and Baluchestan, Hamadan, and Ardabil provinces are also in dangerous conditions, she added, urging people to seriously avoid any unnecessary trip, especially to Khorasan Razavi and Mazandaran provinces.