Wednesday, March 16, 2022
type here...
IFP CoverageSocietyHealthcareIFP ExclusiveSelected

Covid-19 claims 109 lives in Iran as Omicron keeps receding

By IFP Editorial Staff
COVID in Iran
The Iranian Health Ministry said another 109 people have lost their lives to COVID-19 over the past 24 years, down from 117 a day earlier, as the daily death toll from the disease continues to decrease gradually.

According to the figures published by the ministry on Wednesday, 3,010 people have tested positive for COVID-19 during the past 24 hours, bringing the total caseload to 7,133,139.

With the new fatalities taken into account, 139,289 people have died of COVID-19 since early 2020, when the virus causing the disease was first detected in Iran.

In the past day, 521 patients were hospitalized, the data showed. The figures released in recent days show a steady decline in the number of deaths, infections and hospitalization, which means the sixth wave of COVID-19, driven by the Omicron variant, is receding.

So far, 145,482,902 doses of vaccine have been administered across the country of nearly 84 million.

Despite the declining numbers, health authorities have warned of a new wave of infections following the two-week Nowruz holidays if people fail to get vaccinated and observe health protocols.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Live Updates: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 21

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifCoronavirusIran in Photos

Editor Picks