Covid-19 claims 109 lives in Iran as Omicron keeps receding

According to the figures published by the ministry on Wednesday, 3,010 people have tested positive for COVID-19 during the past 24 hours, bringing the total caseload to 7,133,139.

With the new fatalities taken into account, 139,289 people have died of COVID-19 since early 2020, when the virus causing the disease was first detected in Iran.

In the past day, 521 patients were hospitalized, the data showed. The figures released in recent days show a steady decline in the number of deaths, infections and hospitalization, which means the sixth wave of COVID-19, driven by the Omicron variant, is receding.

So far, 145,482,902 doses of vaccine have been administered across the country of nearly 84 million.

Despite the declining numbers, health authorities have warned of a new wave of infections following the two-week Nowruz holidays if people fail to get vaccinated and observe health protocols.