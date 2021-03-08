Coronavirus Kills 100 More Iranians in 24 Hours: Ministry

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman has confirmed 99 new deaths caused by the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, increasing the overall death toll to 60,786.

In a press briefing on Monday, Sima-Sadat Lari reported 8,313 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of cases to 1,449,350.

So far, Lari added, 1,449,350 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 3,804 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 11,337,942 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.