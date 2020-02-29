Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 43 in Iran: Official

According to Kianoush Jahanpour, 205 new cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed in the past 24 hours, including nine new deaths.

The new cases include 52 in Tehran, 22 in Golestan, 21 in Qom, 18 in Markazi, 17 in Gilan, 12 in Isfahan, 12 in Mazandaran, 8 in Fars, 8 in Alborz, 6 in Qazvin, 6 in E Azarbaijan, 5 in Kurdistan, 4 in Khuzestan, 4 in Semnan, 4 in Yazd, 3 in Ardabil, 1 in S Khorasan, 1 in Ilam, and 1 in Sistan and Baluchestan.

The cases confirmed in Ilam and South Khorasan provinces were the first ones recorded in the two areas, Jahanpour said.

He also said that 123 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospital so far.

The spokesman said only 10 to 15 percent of those suspected of having the disease test positive for COVID-19, and the rest are diagnosed with other respiratory diseases.