Tuesday, December 21, 2021
type here...
CultureMediaIFP Exclusive

Corona, inflation take center stage at media on Yalda Night

By IFP Editorial Staff

More Articles

Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staffhttps://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.
Iranians are celebrating Yalda, the last night of autumn, and the longest night of the year. Here are the titles of some articles about Yalda Night in Iranian newspapers.

Armane-Melli Newspaper:

  1. Yalda will give rise to the sixth wave of the coronavirus

ArmanMeli s

 

Ebtekar Newspaper

  1. Yalda Night in competition with Christmas
  • Can Yalda be introduced as a suitable time for tourism?

Ebtekaar s

 

Etemad Newspaper

  1. Yalda: The night of joy and getting together

Etemaad s

 

Ettela’at Newspaper

  1. Convergence of compatriots and solidarity of relatives in the beautiful Iranian tradition of Yalda

Ettelaat

 

Iran Newspaper

  1. A city with the color of Yalda

Iran

 

Jame Jam Newspaper

  1. The warmest night of the year
  • A special case for the second Yalda Night amid the coronavirus outbreak

JaameJam

 

Javan Newspaper

  1. Resurgence of the coronavirus with Yalda gatherings

Javan

 

Resalat Newspaper

  1. Hafez: The Yalda of Iranian poetry

Resalat

 

Qods Newspaper

  1. Yalda: The night of stories
  • An interview with writer and storyteller Shermin Naderi about the longest night of the year

Ghods

 

Samt Newspaper

  1. Yalda brings vibrancy to the markets

GostareshSMT s

 

Setareh Sobh Newspaper

  1. Yalda Night amid health protocols

SetarehSobh

 

Shargh Newspaper

  1. Yalda Night overshadowed by inflation

Shargh

 

Sobhe Emruz Newspaper

  1. Yalda: The longest night of exorbitant prices

SobheEmrooz

Previous articleAfghan protesters call on US to release frozen assets
Next articleYemen aid flights suspended following airport bombing

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks