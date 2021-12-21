Corona, inflation take center stage at media on Yalda Night

Armane-Melli Newspaper:
- Yalda will give rise to the sixth wave of the coronavirus
Ebtekar Newspaper
- Yalda Night in competition with Christmas
- Can Yalda be introduced as a suitable time for tourism?
Etemad Newspaper
- Yalda: The night of joy and getting together
Ettela’at Newspaper
- Convergence of compatriots and solidarity of relatives in the beautiful Iranian tradition of Yalda
Iran Newspaper
- A city with the color of Yalda
Jame Jam Newspaper
- The warmest night of the year
- A special case for the second Yalda Night amid the coronavirus outbreak
Javan Newspaper
- Resurgence of the coronavirus with Yalda gatherings
Resalat Newspaper
- Hafez: The Yalda of Iranian poetry
Qods Newspaper
- Yalda: The night of stories
- An interview with writer and storyteller Shermin Naderi about the longest night of the year
Samt Newspaper
- Yalda brings vibrancy to the markets
Setareh Sobh Newspaper
- Yalda Night amid health protocols
Shargh Newspaper
- Yalda Night overshadowed by inflation
Sobhe Emruz Newspaper
- Yalda: The longest night of exorbitant prices