Top commander: Iran Air Defense equipped with state-of-the-art technology

Commander of Air Defense Force of the Iranian Army Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard, addressing a military academy in the capital Tehran on Sunday, said the enemies do not dare attack Iran because they are aware of the Islamic Republic’s deterrence power.

He added Iran’s air defense in the field of radar, aerial, forestry, intelligence, interception and combat equipment is on a par with most state-of-the-art equipment in the world.

Iran has upgraded Bavar 373 missile defense system, initially unveiled in August 2019 with a range of 200 kilometers, proportional to threats, the commander stated.

He noted, “Today, we have created the necessary defense cover in all levels and layers of the air. We have tested the Bavar 373 system up to a range of 200 kilometers for high altitudes, and we have started conducting the initial tests of the system at a range of 300 kilometers.”

The long-range air defense system is capable of detecting up to 100 targets, tracking 60 of them, and simultaneously engaging with six by employing three different types of missiles to hit targets at various altitudes.

Using a long-range, phased array fire-control radar, Bavar 373 has vertical launching system with square launchers, mostly used for air defense on warships.