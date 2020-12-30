Clinical Studies for Iranian-Made COVID-19 Vaccine Begin

Phase one of clinical studies of the Iranian-made coronavirus vaccine named “Iranshakht” (Made in Iran) has got underway.

The vaccine has been developed by a knowledge-based company.

Speaking at the ceremony to launch the clinical studies, Iranian Vice President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari said knowledge-based firms have taken giant steps when it comes to procuring technological items and equipment in the health sector, especially in the fight against COVID-19.

“Knowledge-based companies have secured invaluable achievements for the country not only in providing and producing modern equipment, but in the area of vaccine development as well,” said Sattari.

“Different groups are now seriously working to produce vaccines under the supervision of the health ministry’s Coronavirus Headquarters,” he said.

“The Science and Technology Department of the Presidential Office also supports these firms,” he added.

He underlined ground is also prepared to export domestically produced items.

Sattari underlined that Iran is now self-sufficient in items and equipment needed to fight coronavirus thanks to efforts by domestic knowledge-based companies.

He noted a number of those who have volunteered to receive the vaccine will be chosen after they get the injection and will undergo clinical studies.