Christians in Iran gearing up for New Year

By IFP Editorial Staff

As the year transitions from the birth of Christ to the advent of 2024, Armenian communities across Iran embrace the New Year's arrival with fervor.

In anticipation, they adorn their homes, purchase festive Christmas symbols, and meticulously prepare their churches and places of worship for the grand celebrations.

