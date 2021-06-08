Chertmeh Polo; Appealing Cuisine Indigenous to Semnan

Chertmeh is one of the stews local to Semnan Province in central Iran, which is cooked using the sheep’s inner body parts including tail fat and liver. It is a traditional stew served with rice, which are known as Chertmeh Polo together.

This stew takes little time to prepare at home and is a good choice to serve guests at a party.

Chertmeh Polo Ingredients:

1. 500gr of sheep liver sliced into small pieces

2. 100gr of sheep tail fat sliced into small pieces

3. 300gr of yogurt

4. One onion peeled and cut into strips

5. Four grilled bell peppers cut into small pieces

6. Five peeled and minced garlic cloves

7. Salt, black pepper powder, and turmeric as required

8. A tablespoonful of frying oil

9. Saffron rice, leafy greens and several slices of lemon to be served with the stew

Recipe and Preparation of Chertmeh Polo:

Put a tablespoonful of frying oil into a frying pan and place it on a stove set to medium heat. Wait for the oil to heat up. Then put the onions inside and roast until they get soft. Add the turmeric after that.

Then add the sliced sheep liver and tail fat and mix with the onions. Roast the mixture for five minutes. Then add the sliced pepper and mix again.

Now it’s time to add the salt and black pepper powder to your taste and place the frying pan on the stove and let it heat up for three minutes as you mix the contents.

Then pour the mixture into an appropriate dish and mash it. Use a bowl to mix the garlic in the yogurt and then add the mixture to the mashed mixture.

Your Chertmeh is ready! Serve it with saffron rice, leafy greens and several slices of lemon.

Read more: