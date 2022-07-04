Monday, July 4, 2022
Expert: Chances for revival of Iran nuclear deal fading

By IFP Editorial Staff
Europe and the United States are patching up their difference after the latest round of nuclear talks with Iran in Qatar and building a consensus against the Islamic Republic, a US-based political analyst has warned.

Sina Azodi, a lecturer of International Affairs at George Washington University, in talks to Iran’s ILNA news agency painted a grim picture of the path ahead to restore the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The Qatari capital Doha hosted two days of negotiations late last month after several rounds of inconclusive talks in Vienna last year among the remaining parties to the agreement.

Azodi said the talks hit an impasse because both sides raised the same demands without showing flexibility.

He also called on Tehran and Washington to hold direct talks, instead of relaying their messages through the European side.

Meanwhile, the political analyst said as the US congressional elections are approaching, any change in the combination of the Congress could make the current situation more complicated.

He also noted that the US President Joe Biden might try to forge an anti-alliance in his upcoming trip to Saudi Arabia and Israeli-occupied territories and advised Iran to adopt a more active policy to counter any threats.

Azodi welcomed Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian’s remarks that Tehran is open to rapprochement with Riyadh and Cairo and said removing tensions would benefit the entire region.

