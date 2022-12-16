Friday, December 16, 2022
British envoy to Iran, embassy staffers clear mission’s walls of anti-UK slogans

By IFP Editorial Staff
UK Embassy in Iran

British Ambassador to Iran Simon Shercliff joins staff members of the UK embassy and those of other foreign embassies in Tehran to erase the anti-UK slogans apparently written by protesters on the walls of the country’s diplomatic mission over its reported involvement in a series of protests and riots in Iran.

Shercliff posted photos on his Twitter page showing himself and others using a bucket of paint to clean the walls.

He thanked staff members of a number of foreign embassies in Tehran and the passersbys who helped with the job.

The slogans, which were written by unknown individuals using color sprays, called for the closure of London’s diplomatic mission in Tehran over what officials have reported to be the UK’s support for deadly riots and acts of terror in Iran. The slogans also slammed Britain for leading a hostile media campaign meant to fuel the riots against the Islamic establishment in Iran.

Asked about the writing of slogans, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said foreign embassies in Iran have immunity and no act of aggression should be committed against them.

“We accept no violation of the immunity of diplomatic missions and diplomats in Iran and we abide by this issue,” he told reporters.

