British ambassador returns to Tehran 

Shercliff said graffiti keeps being written on the walls of the British Embassy in Tehran.

He added that this however does not change the reality that “most Iranians are kind to one another and to foreigners as well and show respect to them.”

Shercliff was recalled by the British government for consultation after Iran executed British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari convicted of espionage for London.

Britain has also angered the Iranian government for supporting the recent protests and deadly riots in the Islamic Republic that broke out after the death of a 22-year-old girl in police custody in Tehran.

Britain has imposed a number of sanctions on Iranian individuals and entities over the protests and also the execution of Akbari.

Tehran has hit back by announcing sanctions on a number of British entities and individuals.