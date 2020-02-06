Borrell’s Remarks Show E3 Won’t Use Snapback Mechanism: Iran

“Comments by Mr. Josep Borrell in these meetings showed Europe is seeking good relations with Iran and trying to preserve the JCPOA,” said Mahmoud Vaezi, the chief of staff of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

“In his meeting with our country’s authorities, the EU foreign policy chief accepted that the Europeans failed to make good on their commitments after the US withdrawal from the JCPOA,” he added.

He said Borrell also stressed Europe’s good relations with Iran and its attempts to preserve the JCPOA, and these comments mean whatever is said about the snapback mechanism will not happen, he said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Vaezi condemned Washington’s imposition of sanctions on Ali-Akbar Salehi, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), and said decisions made by the current US government are not compatible with any logic.

“The US sanctioning of Dr. Salehi will have no bearing on the trend of our nuclear program,” he said.