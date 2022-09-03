Borrell spokesperson: Parties to nuclear talks studying Iran’s response

Iran submitted its views on the United States’ response to a EU draft text on reviving the deal on Thursday.

Peter Stano said Iran’s response has been distributed to all other participants in the negotiations, including Borrell who is coordinating the talks, adding “Right now everybody, is studying this response.”

He said, “The way ahead will be – as always – discussed with all participants and the US,” referring to the signatories of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) – Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia – and the United States, which withdrew from the deal in 2018.

Russia’s representative in Vienna talks Mikhail Ulyanov was optimistic that Iran’s response could break the long-standing impasse to lift US-led sanctions on Iran and bring Washington on board.

He said in a tweet, “It seems that Iranian suggestions aren’t over-ambitious and can be accommodated provided there is the necessary political will to complete the Vienna talks.”

Meanwhile, an advisor to the Iranian negotiating team said the differences between Iran and the US to salvage the deal have come down to ‘a few words’, but said Washington has to provide Tehran with assurances over a revived deal.

Mohammad Marandi said, “The problem is over a few words. If they want an agreement, they have to clear the misunderstandings.”