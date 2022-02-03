Body of Shia cleric inside Imam Hussein Shrine

The leading cleric passed away Tuesday in the holy Iranian city of Qom from cardiac arrest. He was 103.
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
Password recovery
Recover your password
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Mourners have carried the coffin of Ayatollah Safi Golpayegani inside the holey shrine of Imam Hussein (PBUH), the third Shia Imam, in the holy Iraqi city of Karbala. Pallbearers turned around the burial place of Imam Hossein with the coffin of Ayatollah Safi Golpayegani on their shoulders.
The leading cleric passed away Tuesday in the holy Iranian city of Qom from cardiac arrest. He was 103.