Biden’s Signature Invalid If Removal of US Sanctions Not Verified: Iran

A top Iranian diplomat says any signature to return the US to the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), will be invalid without verification.

Iranian Ambassador to the UN Majid Takht Ravanchi made the remarks in an exclusive interview with Khamenei.ir, the official website of Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Takht Ravanchi further noted that Iran has already objected to Washington’s breach of commitments.

“Even during the tenure of Obama, we sent reports to the coordinator for the JCPOA and objected to the United States’ actions at the time in violation of its obligations,” he noted.

“Now, they have imposed three types of sanctions against us. If even one of them is not lifted, the US return [to the JCPOA and its commitments] will be pointless.”

“Simply saying that he (Biden) says I’m ready to return to the JCPOA or that I have returned but sanctions are not lifted in action, it will be worthless,” the official noted.

“We cannot simply settle for the signature of a letter. If the signature is not coupled with a process for verifying the actions, it would be pointless,” he said.

“If it is announced that Iran oil sanctions are lifted, it should be coupled with guarantees, so that there will be no problem to sell oil and buyers will be able to easily transfer money to Iran through the international banking system,” Takht Ravanchi explained.

“The Europeans told us to wait, and that they would compensate. But they even failed to deliver on their own obligations,” he said.